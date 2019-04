UNDATED -- We didn't get a lot of snow, but enough to cause problems on our roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says they responded to a total of 232 crashes statewide from 5:00 a.m. until noon Tuesday.

There were 28 injuries with two of them listed as serious.

Troopers also assisted with 113 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch. There was one semi that jackknifed.