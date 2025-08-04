Three Vehicle Crash In St. Michael Sends Motorcyclist To Hospital
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three vehicle crash in St. Michael.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Sunday at about 1:50 p.m. on Highway 241.
One vehicle was going north on Main Street North while a second passenger car and a motorcycle were both going South on Main Street North when they collided at the Highway 241 intersection.
The driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Elijah Dorion of St. Michael, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The drivers of the two passenger vehicles, 52-year-old Michelle Kuklock of Hanover and 59-year-old Joseph Cool of St. Michael, were not hurt.
The Wright County Sheriff's Office and Allina Ambulance assisted at the scene.
