St. Joseph Teenager Hurt in Saturday Night Crash

AVON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph teenager was hurt after crashing his pickup near Avon Saturday night.

Get our free mobile app

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Nathan Morehouse was driving eastbound on Upper Spunk Lake Road just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Morehouse lost control of the pickup, went into the south ditch, and entered a grove of trees. The truck rolled several times, coming to a rest on its roof.

The sheriff's office says Morehouse was able to crawl out of the truck and into a nearby yard. He was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Dome House for sale in Minnesota features indoor slide! If you are in the market for a new house and are looking for something unique, the perfect house just went on the market in Eden Prairie. For just under $3 million, you can own a dome home that not only has an indoor slide, but also features an indoor putting green, amazing landscaping throughout the 1.8 acres, and 8,000+ square footage of contemporary design inside the domes. All the details about this amazing property listed by REALTOR Jason Zoellner of Edina Realty, Inc. - Lakeville can be found here.



Terrifying Wisconsin Home Also Comes with Amazing Lake Views This home that was recently for sale in Racine, Wisconsin has an insane backyard. It just a cliff drop-off! There are beautiful views of Lake Michigan but the backyard is a little scary.

10 Unsettling Unsolved Mysteries from Minnesota