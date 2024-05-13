St. Joseph Man Hurt in Stearns County ATV Crash

EDEN LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Joseph man was hurt in an ATV crash on Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got a call at around 7:45 p.m. on a report of an ATV crash with injuries north of Eden Valley. The caller reported that a man rolled his ATV and was unconscious.

Deputies responded to the area of 188th Street and 223rd Avenue about five miles north of the city of Eden Valley.

Authorities say their preliminary investigation determined 45-year-old Jon Sanborn was northbound on 223rd Avenue when he lost control on the curve at 188th Street, left the road, and was thrown from the machine.

Sanborn was treated at the scene and then brought to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says Sanborn was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

