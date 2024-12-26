St. Cloud’s Party City To Close As Part Of Nationwide Shutdown

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A popular party supply store in St. Cloud is closing. Party City is closing all of its over 700 stores across the country including its St. Cloud location at 3959 2nd Street South in the Rivertown Village.

According to Party City's website, the closing process has started and the St. Cloud store's voicemail says it is having store closing discounts.

Party City is the largest party supply store in the country and has 9 other stores in Minnesota besides St. Cloud at Woodbury, St. Louis Park, Roseville, Maplewood, Maple Grove, Coon Rapids, Chanhassen, Apple Valley, and Bloomington.

