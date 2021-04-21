St. Cloud V.A. Has Given More Than 25,500 Vaccinations [PODCAST]

St. Cloud State V.A. has administered more than 25,500 does of the Covid-19 vaccine to veterans, spouses of veterans and caregivers. I was joined today by Barry Venable (Public Affairs Officer), Jessica Behrends (Caregiver Support Program Manager) and Joy Finkelson (Military Sexual Trauma/Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator) at the St. Cloud V.A. on WJON's Voices for Veterans program. Venable says they are seeing a high rate of veterans of all age get the vaccine and they are currently reaching out to all veterans who haven't been vaccinated yet and are focusing on those under 40.

The St. Cloud V.A. is doing their Caregiver Resource Fair April 29. Behrends says the event on April 29th will be done exclusively online this time due to Covid-19. She says veterans and caregivers will be informed by a number of presenters of the opportunities veterans and caregivers have in using their services. She says many of these services are new to veterans.

Joy Finkelson discussed sexual trauma and how they can assist those in the military who have had to deal with these things. She says 1 in 3 females in the military have reported a sexual assault or traumatic experience while 1 in 50 men have had reported a sexual trauma. Finkelson says they know these numbers are higher because many of these instances go unreported.

Voices for Veterans airs on WJON the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.

Get our free mobile app