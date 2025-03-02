St. Cloud Truck Driver Hurt in Crash
OGILVIE (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud truck driver was hurt when his rig went off the road and crashed.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 6:45 a.m. on Highway 23 in Kanabec County.
Fifty-five-year-old Steven Ace was traveling east when the semi went off the road to the right, vaulted a road approach, and then struck a sign before going into the trees.
Ace was transported to Welia Health in Mora with non-life-threatening injuries
