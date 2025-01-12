#1 SCSU Wrestling Wins National Duals Championship

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University's wrestling team has won its eighth NWCA National Duals title.

The previous title for the Huskies was in the 2022-2023 season.  They've been in the top three for 14 consecutive seasons.

The Huskies overall record is now 7-0.  Their NSIC record is 3-0.

The Huskies got the day started on Saturday by taking on No. 6 McKendree in the semifinals. SCSU ultimately advanced to the finals with a 20-12 win.

In the finals, the Huskies matched up with No. 4 Central Oklahoma who beat the Huskies in the semifinals of last year's NWCA National Duals. The Huskies won the championship with a final score of 21-16.

St. Cloud State will be back in action on Thursday, as they face Minnesota State in Mankato.

