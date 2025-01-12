#1 SCSU Wrestling Wins National Duals Championship
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University's wrestling team has won its eighth NWCA National Duals title.
The previous title for the Huskies was in the 2022-2023 season. They've been in the top three for 14 consecutive seasons.
The Huskies overall record is now 7-0. Their NSIC record is 3-0.
The Huskies got the day started on Saturday by taking on No. 6 McKendree in the semifinals. SCSU ultimately advanced to the finals with a 20-12 win.
In the finals, the Huskies matched up with No. 4 Central Oklahoma who beat the Huskies in the semifinals of last year's NWCA National Duals. The Huskies won the championship with a final score of 21-16.
St. Cloud State will be back in action on Thursday, as they face Minnesota State in Mankato.
