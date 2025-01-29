Thrilling Friday Night: Top Teams Face Off at Halenbeck Hall

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It doesn't get much better than the match-up set for this Friday night at Halenbeck Hall. The top two ranked teams in the nation in Division II wrestling will square off in a showdown on the mat.

St. Cloud State University has been ranked #1 for the whole season. This Friday they are hosting the #2 ranked Wisconsin-Parkside. The match starts at 5:30 p.m.

SCSU is undefeated on the year at 10-0 overall and 5-0 in the NSIC. The Rangers come to town with a 10-2 overall record and 4-1 in the conference. They will wrestle at Mankato on Thursday night, before coming to St. Cloud. Parkside isn't in the NSIC in every sport but they are for wrestling.

Top 5 National NWCA Division II Rankings:

#1). St. Cloud State University - 88 points

#2). Wisconsin - Parkside - 65.5 points

#3). Glenville State - 65.5 points

#4). Nebraska - Kearney - 65.0 points

#5). Central Oklahoma - 64.5 points

Last Saturday SCSU edged Nebraska-Kearney 20-19.

St. Cloud State has nine of its 10 wrestlers ranked nationally. The Rangers have eight of their 10 wrestlers ranked nationally.

Get our free mobile app

The Huskies have won eight of the past nine matchups against the Rangers.

You can get tickets here. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students. The Huskies are looking for a packed house in red and black to give them the home mat advantage.

READ RELATED ARTICLES