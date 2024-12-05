SCSU Set for First-Ever Home NCAA Volleyball Tournament Match

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- For the first time in program history, the St. Cloud State University volleyball team will host an NCAA tournament match.

The Huskies are the number one seed in the central region, which means they will host the seven other schools in the region.

SCSU is 27-2 overall and will play Ouachita Baptist of Arkansas with a 22-9 record Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Halenbeck Hall.

The Huskies are 57-7 in their last 64 home matches.

They won their third NSIC Tournament championship in program history, and their fourth regular season conference championship in program history.

St. Cloud goes into the NCAA tournament on a 23-straight match win streak, including 12 wins over nationally ranked teams. They have been ranked number two in the nation in Division II for the last four weeks in a row.

Get our free mobile app

One ticket gets you into all four of Thursday's matches. The region semi-finals are Friday, and the region championship will be played on Saturday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES