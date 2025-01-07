A Few Rounds of Light Snow Possible in Minnesota

A Few Rounds of Light Snow Possible in Minnesota

Photo by Warren on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Temperatures will slowly warm as we head into the middle of the week.

The National Weather Service says light snow is possible Thursday into early Friday and again by the weekend, but accumulations will generally be an inch or less.

We continue to be well below normal when it comes to snowfall totals here in Central Minnesota.

St. Cloud officially had just a trace of snow in the first week of January.  We're 1.7 inches of snow below normal for the month so far.

For the season, St. Cloud has officially had 10.3 inches of snow so far.  Normally we'd have 18.9 inches of snow by this point in the season, so we are 8.6 inches below normal.

Most of our so this season has come on just two dates, we had 2.5 inches of snow on October 31st and 4.4 inches of snow on December 18th.

Last year at this point we had even less snow at just 6.5 inches.

