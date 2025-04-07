Tuesday is Voting Day for Apollo Referendum

Tuesday is Voting Day for Apollo Referendum

Apollo High School (photo courtesy of District 742)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Tuesday is voting day for St. Cloud Area School District residents.

Early voting has been happening for several weeks already.

There are two questions on the ballot.  The first question asks for $50 million to make improvements to Apollo High School including adding a secure entrance, a new storm shelter/gymnasium, and classroom improvements.

The second question asks for $15 million to build a multipurpose indoor athletic facility.  The first question has to pass in order for the second question to pass.

If both questions are approved, property taxes would increase by $3.33 a month on a home valued at $250,000.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.  All polling locations will be open so you should go to the same location you went to for the November election.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit Maple Lake with Us

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON