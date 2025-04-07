Tuesday is Voting Day for Apollo Referendum

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Tuesday is voting day for St. Cloud Area School District residents.

Early voting has been happening for several weeks already.

There are two questions on the ballot. The first question asks for $50 million to make improvements to Apollo High School including adding a secure entrance, a new storm shelter/gymnasium, and classroom improvements.

The second question asks for $15 million to build a multipurpose indoor athletic facility. The first question has to pass in order for the second question to pass.

If both questions are approved, property taxes would increase by $3.33 a month on a home valued at $250,000.

The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. All polling locations will be open so you should go to the same location you went to for the November election.

