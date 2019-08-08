St. Cloud Rox Pitcher Joey Stock [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Rox pitcher Joey Stock has turned heads this summer with a fastball that can reach up to 95 miles per hour and a projectable 6'5" frame. Stock comes to the Rox via St. John's University.

The Cold Spring native, who played his high school baseball at St. John's Prep, is in his second season in the Northwoods League after joining the Rox midway through the 2018 campaign.

Stock joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Thursday to talk about St. John's Prep, his baseball journey, how he ended up with the Rox and whether he has time for any hobbies this summer.

