ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State Volleyball Head Coach Chad Braegelmann announced the addition of two signees to the program’s 2026 signing class on Friday.

Middle blocker Abby Leaf and opposite Keira Nagle will join the incoming class.

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Leaf transfers in to SCSU with two years of eligibility remaining after competing at Washburn (Kan.) for the past two seasons, while Nagle will be one of six incoming freshmen, joining middle blocker Alexis Heinle (Bismarck, N.D. / Century HS), libero Clara Keaveny (Waconia, Minn. / Mayer Lutheran HS), setter Izzy Keaveny (Waconia, Minn. / Mayer Lutheran HS), middle blocker Brynn Panek (Avon, Minn. / Albany HS) and opposite Audrey Rydell (Fargo, N.D. / North HS), who will begin their collegiate careers at St. Cloud State in 2026.

Braegelmann says, “Abby brings a wealth of volleyball knowledge and experience to us, having played on an MIAA team that has had success, and she knows what it takes to compete at a high level. Her athleticism and ability to elevate and play above the block will help us compete better in matches and in practice.

Keira has experience playing at both pins and brings more depth to those positions. She can terminate and block volleyballs at a high level, and we are looking forward to seeing her growth in our program.”