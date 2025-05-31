ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox stayed undefeated (5-0) by rallying late to beat the Badlands Big Sticks in their home opener Friday night. The Rox jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning on RBI hits from Joshua Dykhoff and Grant Sommers.

The Big Sticks would answer with 1 run in the top of the 2nd and then single runs in the top of the 6th and 7th to tie the game at 3 apiece. The Rox scored the winning run in the bottom of the 7th on a sacrifice fly by Austin Haley.

Hunter Day (1-0) gave St. Cloud a solid start, throwing 7 innings, allowing 9 hits and all three Big Sticks runs with 4 strike-outs for the win. Brandon Jaenke threw a scoreless 9th inning to earn the save. The two teams will face off again Saturday night at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud at 6:05 p.m.

