St. Cloud’s Soaking June Is Far Above Average This Year

Rain Gauge, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud had more than an inch of rain on Saturday night.

The National Weather Service officially recorded 1.12 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

We've had 3.83 inches of rain for the week, including the rain we received on Wednesday (2.02) and on Thursday (.66).

We've had 6.82 inches of rain in June so far, which is 3.33 inches above normal.

Last year in June, we received 6.20 inches of rain.

The 10 wettest Junes on record in St. Cloud:
1).  10.56 in 1920
2).  10.52 in 1990
3).  9.52 in 1983
4).  9.34 in 1953
5).  9.08 in 1952
6).  8.54 in 1957
7).  8.35 in 1917
8).  8.11 in 1984
9).  7.85 in 1951
10).  7.61 in 1904

A couple more days of active weather are expected before we quiet down by Tuesday.
Another round of severe weather is possible Sunday, especially for southeast Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

More unsettled weather is expected Wednesday through the rest of next week. Some strong to severe storms will be possible with any storms that develop.

Storms may possibly impact the area during the late afternoon and evening on the Fourth of July.

