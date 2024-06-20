Minnesotans Can Expect More Heavy Rain In Coming Days
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Rounds of showers and storms are possible Thursday through Saturday, leading to accumulating potentially significant rainfall across the area.
Due to the recent wet period, flash flooding will be possible.
The greatest threat of heavy rain will be Friday afternoon into Friday night.
River levels will continue rising through late week with some locations reaching moderate or major flood stage. Additional rain could worsen the flooding.
St. Cloud area could have another 2-3 inches of rain by the end of the weekend. Some areas to our south could get an additional 4-6 inches of rain.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for counties in southwestern Minnesota.
St. Cloud has officially had 5.47 inches of rain so far in June, which is 3.11 inches above normal. St. Cloud had to get an additional 2.14 inches of rain to crack to crack the Top 10 wettest list for June.
We're 6.43 inches of precipitation above normal for the year to date so far.
