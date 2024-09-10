15th Annual St. Cloud Pride Packed With Full Week of Events

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a full week of events scheduled as organizers get ready for the 15th annual St. Cloud Pride week.

Events will start on Monday and run through Sunday, September 22nd.

Spokeswoman Angel Hight says one way to participate is by showing your Pride colors.

You can get a St. Cloud Pride yard sing, we will have those for sale at most of the events that week, as well as the t-shirts that we have. So anything you can do, wear the colors, if you have a business put it up.

The first event is a get-together at Korppi Coffee in Sartell on Monday evening, there is a Pride and Peace Walk on Tuesday, Pride Trivia at Beaver Island Brewing, and a Drag Show at the River's Edge Convention Center.

Hight says one big change this year is that Pride in the Park has been moved from Saturday to Sunday.

So far attendance as far as vendors we've done just as great as previous years, probably even more we're at 160 vendors, so we anticipate a great turnout.

Other Pride events that Sunday, September 22nd include a Wellness Triathlon and a Puppy Parade at Lake George.

St. Cloud Pride St. Cloud Pride loading...

St. Cloud Pride Week Events

Adult QueerConnect – Korppi: Monday, September 16th, 5p-7p. Come socialize at with us! Free dessert with beverage purchase.

Pride & Peace Walk – Lake George/Eastman Park: Tuesday, September 17th, 5:30p. Local faith leaders to rally for LGBTQ+ peace.

Pride Trivia – Beaver Island: Thursday, September 19th, 6:30p. Join us for pride-themed trivia.

Youth Pride Dance Party – SCSU Atwood Memorial Center: Friday, September 20th, 5p-7p. A dance party for middle and high school youth! Pre-Register Here!

SCSU Drag Show – SCSU Atwood Memorial Center: Friday, September 20th, 7:30p. Come see the SCSU Drag Troupe Perform!

21+ Drag Show – River’s Edge Convention Center: Saturday, September 21st, Doors 7:30p, Show 8:00p. It’s our annual drag show!! Buy Tickets Here!

Pride After Party – Red Carpet: Saturday, September 21st, 11p, 21+. Party the night away with us!

WELLNESS Triathlon – Lake George: Sunday, September 22nd, 9a. Join St Cloud Pride and KPower Yoga for a WELLNESS Triathlon! Start with a 30 minute walk or jog around Lake George followed by a one hour gentle yoga flow and finish with a 30 minute meditation including sound bowls and an optional gentle massage!

St. Cloud Pride in the Park – Lake George: Sunday, September 22nd, 12p – 5p. Join us for our pride in the park gathering! Vendors Register here!! Check out the Vendors/Sponsors already signed up here!!

Puppy Parade – Lake George: Sunday, September 22nd, 1p. Enter your dog in our Puppy Parade. Prizes for the best costume. Donations go to Tri County Humane Society. Categories: Best Pride-Themed Costume (“Show your Colors”), Most Creative/Unique Costume, and Crowd Favorite. Register your puppy here!!!

READ RELATED ARTICLES