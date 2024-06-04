Update: Missing St. Cloud Man Found Safe

St. Cloud police

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police say a missing man has been found safe.

St. Cloud police were asking for your help as they searched for a man who went missing.

Fifty-three-year-old William Nabors is considered a vulnerable adult and has several medical and medication needs.

He walked away from St. Cloud Hospital on his own around 7:00 p.m. Monday before seeking medical treatment.

He's about 5'8", weighs 180 pounds, has no mobility in his right arm, and walks with a noticeable limp.  He was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt with a cartoon design, gray shorts, black Croc shoes, and white socks. He was wearing the clothing shown in the photos provided by St. Cloud Police.

The police department has searched the area with the help of tracking police dogs and a drone and continues to check areas that Nabors may be familiar with.

