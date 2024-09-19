St. Cloud Organizations Receive Grants to Fight Dementia

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two St. Cloud organizations have received state grant money to help fight dementia.

A Home for the Day Adult Day Center is getting $40,000. The funds will support adult day respite services and community outings, dementia education for family and friend caregivers and dementia education for staff, including REST respite training.

Central Minnesota Dementia Community Action Network is getting $120,000. Funding will support comprehensive dementia education, screening and service navigation, dementia awareness education, and respite services for people with dementia and their caregivers.

Thirty-seven organizations across Minnesota will use $4.4 million in state funds.

