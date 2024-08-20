Man Arrested After Alleged Carjacking, Multiple Crashes

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after a string of alleged crashes and one attempted carjacking.

On Monday just before 7:00 p.m., officers from the St. Cloud Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of 8th Avenue North and 6th Street North where a vehicle had struck a stop sign.

That vehicle, driven by 35-year-old, John Dragich of St. Cloud, was involved in two additional crashes.

In the third crash, Dragich appeared to intentionally rear-end a van occupied by a 48-year-old man from St. Cloud. When the victim exited his vehicle, Dragich got into the driver's seat of the victim's van in an attempt to leave the area. The victim tried to prevent Dragich from stealing the van and was dragged a short distance receiving minor injuries.

Dragich then drove off in the victim's van and was involved in three additional crashes, the last of which occurred in the 1200 Block of 29th Avenue North.

After the final crash, Dragich attempted to run from the scene on foot but was ultimately located and arrested a short distance away.

In total, five vehicles were struck during this incident and only minor injuries were reported.

Dragich was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He was then transported to the Stearns County Jail where he is currently being held on charges related to Car Jacking, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Careless Driving, Hit & Run, and DUI.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org

