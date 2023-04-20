St. Cloud Man Arrested After Wednesday Morning Drone Search

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A two-day ordeal ended with the arrest of a St. Cloud man Wednesday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Department says they were sent to a home in the 800 block of 15 ½ Avenue North for a domestic disturbance at 8:35 a.m.



Officers had been sent to that same address twice the day before (Tuesday, April 18th) on domestic and burglary complaints. In both those cases, the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived.

Wednesday morning, police saw the suspect running away from the house and used a drone to locate the suspect hiding in an alley in the 300 block between Eighth and Ninth avenue North.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Ramon Marshall from St. Cloud on several charges including domestic assault and burglary.

During Wednesday’s search, nearby Cathedral High School was alerted and took appropriate action.

While in custody at the Stearns County Jail, officials learned Marshall was wanted on a felony probation warrant for robbery by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The victim of the domestic assault did not require medical attention.

