Lithium-ion Battery Sparks Fire In North St. Cloud Home
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A battery sparked a house fire in north St. Cloud.
The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to a home at 1120 9th Avenue North at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
When the fire crew arrived, they could see the fire from the front of the single-story house.
A lithium-ion battery for yard equipment failed while it was being charged inside the home. The fire marshal reminds residents to charge lithium-ion batteries for e-bikes, yard tools, and similar devices in well-ventilated outdoor areas or garages, not indoors.
No one was hurt in the incident.
