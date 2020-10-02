St. Cloud Hospital Covid-19 Cases Up; Not at Capacity [PODCAST]

CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He gave us an update on positive Covid-19 cases at St. Cloud Hospital. Morris says the amount of positive Covid-19 patients at St. Cloud Hospital is up and close to the peak numbers they saw back in May. He says they are not at capacity but have adjusted their visitation procedures at the hospital. Morris says people of all ages including some in their 20s are hospitalized in St. Cloud with the virus. He says it is still unclear why some develop severe symptoms while others only develop mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

Dr. Morris says the death rate isn't as severe as it was earlier in the year due to knowledge of treatment options and the range of age of Covid-19 hospitalized patients. Morris says those catching the virus are typically catching the virus at small family gatherings, at restaurants and bars, and schools.

Dr. Morris praised the staff, doctors and nurses for their commitment in handling the virus and the work to education the community and how to prevent the spread of the virus. Morris says many people are still not choosing to wear masks in public despite the mandate. He says wearing masks correctly can make a difference in stopping the spread.

A vaccine for Covid-19 is still in the clinical trial period. Dr. Morris says it is still possible that a vaccine would be available before the end of the year. If not then he expects to see it available for widespread distribution early in 2021. Dr. Morris says they are seeing an uptick in the amount of people who are choosing to get a flu shot this season. He says this increase could help limit the impact influenza will have on the public this year.