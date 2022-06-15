St. Cloud Grocery Prices: 2019 vs 2022
Anecdotally, grocery prices seem to have risen about 300% in the last couple of years post-pandemic. But how much have prices REALLY gone up?
I checked out a local grocer's advertisement from 2019 and compared the prices to the ad from this week. Considering that these are items in the circular, they may be sale prices and not exactly accurate as far as day-to-day price.
However, they should give us a general idea of just how much things have gone up since the 'before times.'
STRAWBERRIES
Were: $1.29 per lb
Now: $3.99 per lb
EGGS
Were: $.99
Now: $2.09
T-BONE STEAK
Was: $7.99/lb
Now: $8.98/lb
FROZEN CHICKEN BREAST (2.5 LBS)
Was: $4.99
Now: $6.23
GRAPES
Were: $1.99/lb
Now: $3.49/lb
WATERMELON
Was: $4.99
Now: $8.99
POTATOES
Were: $1.99/5 lb bag
Now: $2.99
TYSON CHICKEN STRIPS
Were: $6.99
Now: $10.99
SALMON (1 lb)
Was: $9.99
Now: $16.79
MINI CUPCAKES
Were: $3.69
Now: $4.99
FROZEN BROCCOLI
Was: $2.99
Now: $2.89
ALMOND MILK
Was: $3.00
Now: $4.19
OREO COOKIES
Were: $3
Now: $4.29
PREGO PASTA SAUCE
Was: $2.99
Now: $5.99
BACON BITS
Were: $2.29
Now: $2.99
LOAF OF BREAD (Village Hearth)
Was: $1.99
Now: $3.39
PRINGLES
Were: $1.33
Now: $1.99
TOOTHPASTE
Was: $3.00
Now: $5.49
TIDE PODS
Were: $11.97 or $.23 each (51 ct)
Now: $22.39 or $.28/each (81 ct)