St. Cloud Grocery Prices: 2019 vs 2022

Anecdotally, grocery prices seem to have risen about 300% in the last couple of years post-pandemic. But how much have prices REALLY gone up?

I checked out a local grocer's advertisement from 2019 and compared the prices to the ad from this week. Considering that these are items in the circular, they may be sale prices and not exactly accurate as far as day-to-day price.

However, they should give us a general idea of just how much things have gone up since the 'before times.'

Anton Darius via Unsplash

STRAWBERRIES

Were: $1.29 per lb

Now: $3.99 per lb

Mae Mu - Unsplash

EGGS

Were: $.99

Now: $2.09

Victoria Shes - via Unsplash

T-BONE STEAK

Was: $7.99/lb

Now: $8.98/lb

Philippe Zuber via Unsplash

FROZEN CHICKEN BREAST (2.5 LBS)

Was: $4.99

Now: $6.23

Nati Melnychuk - via Unsplash

GRAPES

Were: $1.99/lb

Now: $3.49/lb

WATERMELON

WATERMELON

Was: $4.99

Now: $8.99

Lars Blankers via Unsplash

POTATOES

Were: $1.99/5 lb bag

Now: $2.99

Mae Mu via Unsplash

TYSON CHICKEN STRIPS

Were: $6.99

Now: $10.99

Abstral Official via Unsplash

SALMON (1 lb)

Was: $9.99

Now: $16.79

Jessica Tan via Unsplash

MINI CUPCAKES

Were: $3.69

Now: $4.99

Annie Spratt - Unsplash

FROZEN BROCCOLI

Was: $2.99

Now: $2.89

The Humble Co. via Unsplash

ALMOND MILK

Was: $3.00

Now: $4.19

Nelly Antoniadou via Unsplash

OREO COOKIES

Were: $3

Now: $4.29

Sara Groblech via Unsplash

PREGO PASTA SAUCE

Was: $2.99

Now: $5.99

Brooke Lark

BACON BITS

Were: $2.29

Now: $2.99

NHA VAN via Unsplash

LOAF OF BREAD (Village Hearth)

Was: $1.99

Now: $3.39

Jeff Siepman via Unsplash

PRINGLES

Were: $1.33

Now: $1.99

William Warby

TOOTHPASTE

Was: $3.00

Now: $5.49

Erik Binggeser via Unsplash

TIDE PODS

Were: $11.97 or $.23 each (51 ct)

Now: $22.39 or $.28/each (81 ct)