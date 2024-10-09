St. Cloud Considering Off Street Parking Requirement Changes
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is looking to slash the minimum required off-street parking spaces.
The Planning Commission held a public hearing on the topic during its meeting Tuesday night.
The proposal from the administration is to reduce the minimum off-street parking requirement from two spaces to one space for all types of housing. A multi-family housing unit would require one space per unit.
Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says while this sets a new minimum requirement, there is no maximum standard. He says one-third of St. Cloud residents don't have more than one vehicle.
Get our free mobile app
The planning commission approved the change with little discussion, it now moves on to the City Council for its approval.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Event Producer, Culinary Teacher Create The Culinary Studio
- Quiet Oaks' Autumn Reflections to Celebrate Caregivers
- Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Sherburne County Lake
- Waite Park Mayor Rick Miller Wrapping Up 23 Year Career
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag
LOOK: 8 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed
Think your memory's playing tricks on you? Think again. These TV shows were 100% real. How many of them do you remember tuning into?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz