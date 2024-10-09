St. Cloud Considering Off Street Parking Requirement Changes

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is looking to slash the minimum required off-street parking spaces.

The Planning Commission held a public hearing on the topic during its meeting Tuesday night.

The proposal from the administration is to reduce the minimum off-street parking requirement from two spaces to one space for all types of housing. A multi-family housing unit would require one space per unit.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says while this sets a new minimum requirement, there is no maximum standard. He says one-third of St. Cloud residents don't have more than one vehicle.

The planning commission approved the change with little discussion, it now moves on to the City Council for its approval.

