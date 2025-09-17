ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud businesses were able to learn more about the economic relationship between Stearns County and Canada at a special meeting on Wednesday morning. Canadian Consul General Beth Richardson spoke at the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce's Government Affairs Meeting. Richardson informed those in attendance about the strong trade relationship between Stearns County and Canada, as well as Minnesota and Canada.

Canadian General Consul Beth Richardson speaks to the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Canadian General Consul Beth Richardson, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Richardson says people are often surprised by how much trade Canada and Stearns County do:

"Right here in Stearns County, almost 300 million dollars of exports to Canada, overwhelmingly in manufacturing and in agriculture."

Richardson says the tariffs are on everyone's minds, and the U.S., Mexico, and Canada have actually had a free trade agreement (USMCA) since 1989. She says the high integration of trade between the two countries makes things a little more difficult.

"For example, NFI, New Flyer Industries here in St. Cloud imports their bus shells from Canada to put around the buses that they sell into the U.S. market."

Canadian General Consul Beth Richardson, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Paul Habstritt, WJON

Richardson says about 70% of Canada's imports into the United States are inputs into the U.S. supply chain. The USMCA is up for renewal in 2026, so Richardson says getting business feedback like at today's meeting is invaluable. Richardson closed by saying the U.S. and Canada will always be friends and neighbors, and the two countries are stronger when we work together.

Canadian General Consul Beth Richardson takes questions from the audience, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

St. Cloud Mayor Jake Anderson and Canadian General Consul Beth Richardson exchange gifts at St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce meeting, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

