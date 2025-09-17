How Stearns County And Canada Support Each Other Economically
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud businesses were able to learn more about the economic relationship between Stearns County and Canada at a special meeting on Wednesday morning. Canadian Consul General Beth Richardson spoke at the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce's Government Affairs Meeting. Richardson informed those in attendance about the strong trade relationship between Stearns County and Canada, as well as Minnesota and Canada.
Richardson says people are often surprised by how much trade Canada and Stearns County do:
"Right here in Stearns County, almost 300 million dollars of exports to Canada, overwhelmingly in manufacturing and in agriculture."
Richardson says the tariffs are on everyone's minds, and the U.S., Mexico, and Canada have actually had a free trade agreement (USMCA) since 1989. She says the high integration of trade between the two countries makes things a little more difficult.
"For example, NFI, New Flyer Industries here in St. Cloud imports their bus shells from Canada to put around the buses that they sell into the U.S. market."
Richardson says about 70% of Canada's imports into the United States are inputs into the U.S. supply chain. The USMCA is up for renewal in 2026, so Richardson says getting business feedback like at today's meeting is invaluable. Richardson closed by saying the U.S. and Canada will always be friends and neighbors, and the two countries are stronger when we work together.
