St. Cloud Based Guardsmen to Provide Hurricane Helene Relief

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- National Guard soldiers based in St. Cloud will be deployed to help with Hurricane Helene relief.

The Minnesota National Guard's C Company 2-211 General Support Aviation Battalion based in St. Cloud is sending two CH-47 "Chinook" cargo helicopters to transport commodities and personnel throughout disaster areas.

Eleven soldiers will be activated in support of the mission.

Governor Tim Walz authorized the support following a request from North Carolina officials through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The soldiers are expected to arrive Friday and provide support for at least one week. The request for support could be extended depending on the need for support of ongoing aid efforts in the storm's aftermath.

