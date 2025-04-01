Spend An Evening With Fishing Stars At Annual Event
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Anglers can meet some fishing legends Friday Night in Little Falls. The Minnesota State Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame is hosting its 17th Annual Night with the Fishing Pros Fundraiser.
There will be games, pull tabs, live and silent auctions including fishing trips, and a dinner. Some of the fishing pros and legends on hand include Gary Roach, J.R. & Cindy Cooper, Stephanie Lawson, and Jimmy Bell.
The event is being held at the Rice Creek Hunting, Recreation, and Event Center in Little Falls. It costs $40 to attend for adults and $20 for kids 16 and under. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. with the dinner starting at 6:30 p.m.
