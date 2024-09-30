Minnesota Fishing Museum Inducts 2024 Hall Of Fame Class

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- It was a night filled with celebration, community, and thanks as the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame inducted its latest Hall of Fame members. At a ceremony in Little Falls on Thursday the museum enshrined four individuals and three organizations. The individual inductees were:

Scott Bonnema : Board member of the Mille Lacs Smallmouth Alliance.

: Board member of the Mille Lacs Smallmouth Alliance. Tom Zenanko : Host of the television series Sportsman's Journal for over 45 years.

: Host of the television series Sportsman's Journal for over 45 years. Matt Straw : Writer and Field Editor of In-Fisherman Magazine

: Writer and Field Editor of In-Fisherman Magazine Nancy Koep: Fishing advocate and bait shop owner in Glenwood for over 24 years.

The three organizations were:

Fishing for Life : An organization founded in 2004 that serves youth, families, veterans, and community members through outdoor programs.

: An organization founded in 2004 that serves youth, families, veterans, and community members through outdoor programs. Ice Team : The original ice fishing club and team founded in 1997 that teaches the modern methods of ice fishing across the country.

: The original ice fishing club and team founded in 1997 that teaches the modern methods of ice fishing across the country. Wayzata Bait & Tackle: Owned by brothers Tim and Bob Sonenstahl who have worked in the shop since they were kids before becoming its owners.

The Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame annually recognizes up to four people and two organizations that have made an impact on Minnesota's sport fishing industry and is located at 304 Broadway in Little Falls.

