Spencer G. Kohnen, 20, Paynesville

July 31, 2001 - March 6, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Spencer G. Kohnen age 20 of Paynesville who passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Agnes Parish Cemetery in Roscoe.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville and one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church.

Spencer was born to Tina Kohnen and Robert Kohnen on July 31, 2001. He was welcomed home by his two sisters Sarena and Sierra. The three siblings were thick as thieves. Many memories including tickle fights, the dive off the couch to announce it was time for WWE wrestling in the living room, racing on bicycles and mini 4-wheelers. He enjoyed swimming, camping, and truck pulls. There were many family adventures going to Arizona, South Dakota and numerous places in Minnesota. These adventures included many hours of playing bean bag toss and polish golf. To Spencer’s enjoyment and his mother’s horror one campground had go carts which Spencer managed to flip completely in the air and land on the wheels, while smiling the whole time, nothing scared him. He also enjoyed many fishing trips with his sisters and family.

Spencer finished high school on his Mom’s birthday in 2020. He loved video gaming on-line with his friends and cousins. There are wonderful memories of him laughing and yelling to his gaming buddies. (We can’t repeat what he was yelling, if you know what we mean).

Spencer enjoyed working for his Dad’s business Kohnen’s Heating and A/C. He was mechanically inclined and, on the way to taking over his dad’s business. Spencer loved driving his 2004 Chevy Duramax truck. He spent many hours snowplowing with his truck and took over many of his Dad’s accounts. He had a lot of fun in his truck including stepping on it when leaving his sisters at Christmas to announce his departure with the revving of the diesel engine and the black smoke to follow, or drifting into his Mom’s mailbox to add a little character.

Spencer was an amazing much-loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. He is survived by his mom Tina Kohnen his dad Robert (Laurie) Kohnen, sister Sarena (Landon) Bemboom, nephew Brixx Bemboom, sister Sierra (Dustin) Leukam, and baby Leukam.

Spencer passed away peacefully at the Mayo Clinic, St. Mary’s campus, knowing he was surrounded by his family. Spencer was a kind, loving, quiet soul who would put his coat on his grandma when she was chilly or offer to help his cousin change her son’s diaper. He never thought twice about giving out a helping hand. His kind quiet presence will be missed by us all.

Preceding Spencer in death were his grandparents Michael and Yvonne Merten, Gerald and Alicia Kohnen, aunt Karen Fleischhacker, uncles James Kohnen, James Novacek, Joseph Fleischhacker, and cousin Brenda Kohnen.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.