Space Shuttle Replica Scheduled to Arrive in St. Cloud Saturday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A replica space shuttle is scheduled to 'land' in St. Cloud this weekend.
Inspiration is a full-scale replica of a space shuttle orbiter. It is on its final leg of its multi-day journey from NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
It is being proposed as the lynchpin of a non-profit, educational "spaceport" for school children and families.
The 140 foot long truck carrying Inspiration's 25-ton fuselage (main body) and another vehicle hauling its support equipment are scheduled to arrive in St. Cloud tentatively between 12:01 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Saturday. Another eight truckloads of Inspiration parts have already arrived and are in storage.
Inspiration's owner Felicity-John Pederson is LVX System Founder and CEO.
Pederson's general plan would be to re-assemble it inside a large dome, serving as a main attraction of a new, non-profit education 'spaceport' complex.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Highway 10, 23 update: New Bridge Beams to Be Set this Week
- World Food Tour: Manea's Meats in Sauk Rapids
- Marcus Theatres Announces Everyday Matinee for Kids, Seniors
- SCSU Offering Summer Cannabis Classes
- Registration Open for Tour of Saints Bike Ride