Space Shuttle Replica Scheduled to Arrive in St. Cloud Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A replica space shuttle is scheduled to 'land' in St. Cloud this weekend.

Inspiration is a full-scale replica of a space shuttle orbiter. It is on its final leg of its multi-day journey from NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It is being proposed as the lynchpin of a non-profit, educational "spaceport" for school children and families.

The 140 foot long truck carrying Inspiration's 25-ton fuselage (main body) and another vehicle hauling its support equipment are scheduled to arrive in St. Cloud tentatively between 12:01 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. Saturday. Another eight truckloads of Inspiration parts have already arrived and are in storage.

Inspiration's owner Felicity-John Pederson is LVX System Founder and CEO.

Pederson's general plan would be to re-assemble it inside a large dome, serving as a main attraction of a new, non-profit education 'spaceport' complex.

