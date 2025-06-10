Soaking Rain In Store For Much of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- While Tuesday will be dry, we have a stretch of wet weather on the way.

The National Weather Service says multiple rounds of showers and a few strong storms are expected through the end of the week, beginning Wednesday afternoon.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall late Thursday into early Friday.

So far in June, St. Cloud has had .79 of an inch of rain. That's about .30 of an inch below normal. For the year to date, St. Cloud has had 10.08 inches of precipitation, which is .28 of an inch below normal.

Seventy-one percent of Minnesota is still listed as Abnormally Dry, according to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Several counties in southern Minnesota are in that category.

