Snoring Sounds Alert Central MN Deputies to Hiding Suspect

LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota deputies found a wanted man sleeping while he was hiding from them.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office says on Sunday at about 10:00 p.m. a deputy spotted David Johnson who was wanted for felony warrants with the Minnesota Department of Corrections and in Stearns County.

When the deputy made contact with Johnson he ran on foot toward the area of his home.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter in the area and during the search of his home, they could hear someone snoring in the upstairs attic area. Johnson was found sleeping in the attic.

He was arrested and taken to the Todd County Jail.

