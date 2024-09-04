Slight Chance for Storms Late Wednesday, Early Thursday

Slight Chance for Storms Late Wednesday, Early Thursday

Photo by Dave Hoefler on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Warm and breezy Wednesday, followed by the chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night.

National Weather Service
The National Weather Service says A few storms may be strong, but the overall severe weather threat is low.

If thunderstorms develop, hazards could include hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60 MPH.

St. Cloud has had no rain so far in September.  We are about .36 of an inch below normal for the month.

It's going to feel much cooler by late in the week!

