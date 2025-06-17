Simulated Nuclear Incident Drill Tuesday in Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety, along with other state, county, and city agencies, will participate in a simulated emergency at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant.

Anyone near the Monticello plant may see responders in the area during the drill from 8:0 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

There is no need for residents to be alarmed.

A variety of field activities will take place near the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant in Wright and Sherburne Counties.

