Simulated Nuclear Incident Drill Tuesday in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety, along with other state, county, and city agencies, will participate in a simulated emergency at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant.
Anyone near the Monticello plant may see responders in the area during the drill from 8:0 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
There is no need for residents to be alarmed.
Get our free mobile app
A variety of field activities will take place near the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant in Wright and Sherburne Counties.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Love Conquers All At Dancing With Our Stars Finale
- Join The Quilting Buzz At River's Edge Convention Center
- St. Cloud Optimist Club Shines At Regional Event
- GSDC Accepting Nominations for Two Awards
- Construction Starting On New Eatery On St. Cloud's East End
LOOKS: Things You'd Find in Your Grandpa's Garage
Adventures were plentiful in the domain of your family's patriarch who saw no use for rules - unless he was the one making them. From rusty tools to a stack of filthy magazines, Grandpa's garage was a land of mystery and danger.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz