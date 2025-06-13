Stay Alert As Rain Continues To Affect Local Communities

Big Stone County Sheriff's Office

UNATED (WJON News) -- Rainfall totals from Thursday and Friday are quite impressive in some parts of Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud has officially had about 1.10 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport from the rain that started on Thursday afternoon through late Friday morning.

Top rainfall reports (as of Friday morning)

Raymond - 6.86 inches
Willmar - 4.21 inches
Appleton - 3.58 inches
Annandale - 3.55 inches
Glencoe - 3.36 inches
Montevideo - 3.30 inches
Spicer - 3.09 inches

Big Stone County in far west central Minnesota is under a Flood Warning until 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The Big Stone County Sheriff's Office says, due to a significant rainfall in the area, motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling.  Several roads are experiencing water over the roadway, and some have substantial damage from water flow.

The sheriff says flooded roads may remain impassable for several days.

Property owners along Big Stone Lake are being advised to closely monitor rising water levels and take preventive measures, including raising docks or securing boats.

More rounds of rain are expected into mid-next week.

