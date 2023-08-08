Shirley Norma Aurand Weisman, 31, Minneapolis

March 28, 1992 - August 3, 2023

Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Shirley Norma Aurand Weisman with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and a light luncheon to follow.

Shirley was born March 28, 1992 at St. Cloud Hospital and died on August 3, 2023 at the age of 31. She is survived by her father, Robert Weisman, her mother, Sandra Aurand Bosch, stepmother Janet Weisman, adopted sisters Becky Asif and Liz Cousins, stepsister Danielle Kalla, half-sister Victoria Bosch, and stepbrother Nathan Kalla.

Shirley graduated from Godwin High School, Richmond, VA in 2010 and St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Computer Technology in 2015.

Shirley was hard-of-hearing, dealt with Aspergers’ syndrome and was plagued by hydrocephalus, but that didn’t stop her from many interests and pursuits. She was a creative writer, and made occasional contributions to the St. Cloud Times and the Minneapolis Star Tribune, as well as several on-line forums. One of her life goals was to become a writer. Her other interest was computer programming with a budding interest in computer security.

She enjoyed two internships at Disney World and was shaped by the Disney philosophy of doing everything possible to serve the customer.

Shirley loved museums and traveling. Through various programs, she participated in workshops in Washington, DC, London and Paris, and Israel. Locally, Shirley enjoyed hiking in nature with frequent trips to waterfall trails along the Lake Superior North Shore, including Eagle Mountain, and wildlife viewing, such as Custer State Park in the Black Hills.

Shirley had tremendous creativity and imagination and a great sense of humor. She also identified strongly with Judaism. While some of her life goals were unfulfilled in her short time, she led an accomplished life. We love you, Shirley.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate in Shirley’s name to the Hydrocephalus Association. The form is available here.