Shirley A. (Marshall) Weber, 81, Clearwater

August 28, 1937 - April 10, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Shirley A. (Marshall) Weber, age 81 of Clearwater who slipped out of Jack’s arms into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday. April 10, 2019 at her home. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Paul’s Parish Cemetery in Sauk Centre.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Christian Women will pray at 4:00 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home in Clearwater.

Shirley was born on August 28, 1937 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Marvin and Hildegarde (Krick) Marshall. Her mother preceded her in death when she was five weeks old and was raised by Regine Schwanke who later married her father. Shirley married John P. “Jack” Weber on July 14, 1956 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in St. Paul. The couple made their home in St. Paul until moving to Clearwater area in 1975. Shirley was a member of St. Luke’s Parish, Christian Women and the St. Cloud Area Genealogists.

Shirley is survived by her husband, Jack; children, Pam (Terry) Matthews of Clarksville, Tennessee, Stephanie (Chris) Kline of St. Paul, Anita (Wally) McGowan of St. Cloud, John, III (Amy) of Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Gwen Kosel of Dubuque, Iowa; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and brother, Marvin (Joan) of Cumberland, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David; brother, James; and sister Arlene Walker.

Memorials are preferred to St. Luke’s Building Fund.