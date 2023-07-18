Two Hurt in Crash in Sherburne County
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt, one seriously, when both of their vehicles rolled in a crash in Sherburne County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Monday on northbound Highway 169 near Zimmerman.
A car driven by 39-year-old Carmen Currier of Princeton and a pickup driven by Joshua Born of Medford were both going north on the highway when they collided.
Currier was taken to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers say she may have been under the influence.
Get our free mobile app
Born was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Manea's Meats Breaks Ground on Major Expansion
- St. Cloud Photo Contest Winners Announced
- SR-R Hires New Director of Teaching and Learning
- St. Joseph Planning Referendum for New Community Center
- Central MN Virtual Academy Launches this Fall