Sharon “Sheri” L. Bitzan, 74, Avon

September 29,1947 - February 2, 2022

Funeral Services for Sharon “Sheri” L. Bitzan, 74 of Avon, MN will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Joy Christian Center in Saint Cloud. Pastor Jeff Manthe will officiate. Immediately following the ceremony will be a “lunch party” at Park Event Center in Waite Park. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in Saint Cloud.

Visitation will be held between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 6 at Daniel Funeral Home in Saint Cloud and one hour prior to services on Monday at the Church.

Sheri passed away peacefully with her husband Mike by her side at the Saint Cloud Hospital just after midnight on February 2, 2022, after spending the whole previous day surrounded by her family.

Sheri was born on September 29,1947 to Wally and Virgie Collins in Saint Cloud. Sheri graduated from Saint Cloud Beauty College in 1967, and went on to have a successful career in Cosmetology, including owning and operating two beauty shops in Saint Cloud until her retirement.

Sheri married her loving husband Mike on November 8, 1974 in Saint Cloud. Mike adopted Sheri’s daughter Angie, and together they adopted their son Christian from Paraguay, South America in 1987. Another failed adoption of a little girl named Carmen led Sheri to travel to Paraguay in a quest to help the poor children of Paraguay. Out of this quest was born “The Project for the People of Paraguay”, a non profit organization that has built 45 homes for families who formerly lived in the slums of the capital city Assuncion. The project also has over 200 sponsored children who are provided medical, dental, psychological services along with tuition and school supplies and emergency food during the pandemic. The project has many other programs to help the families help themselves. Sheri said God meant her to be “Mother to many” rather than just to one.

Sheri loved spending time with her family which included her husband, daughter, son, son in law, and four grandchildren. Days at the lake with family were the best times of all. She loved her many friends in Minnesota, in Florida at Mike and Sheri’s condo in Bradenton, and around the world, especially in Paraguay. She and Mike loved to golf together, and with friends in both Minnesota and Florida. Sheri was an accomplished gardener as is evidenced by the multiple flower gardens surrounding the Bitzan home on Upper Spunk Lake.

But the most important love in Sheri’s life was God the Father and Jesus Christ His Son. She got up early every morning to read her Bible, write reflections on that reading, and pray for her family and hundreds of friends. One of the many things we treasure is that dog eared written upon Bible, and all the reflections that she wrote. She was a woman who truly lived her life in service of the Lord. Anyone who came in contact with her was better for the experience!

Sheri is survived by her loving family; husband Mike, children Angie Cooper (Tony), and Chris; grandchildren Lex, Lauren, and Liam Cooper, and Brielle Bitzan. She is also survived by her sisters; Deb Schaaf (Jim), and Terri Hale (Jeff).

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Daniel, and mother in law Patricia.

The family wants to thank the doctors and nurses at Melrose hospital, and the ICU team of doctors and nurses at Saint Cloud hospital. We will forever be grateful for your competent and compassionate care for Sheri.

Memorials can be made to “The Project for the People of Paraguay.”