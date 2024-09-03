Sharon Mary Scheeler, 64, Seattle, WA

April 23, 1960 - August 30, 2024

Sharon Mary (Wicker) Scheeler, devout Catholic, loving wife, dedicated mother, and caring grandmother, died Friday, August 30, 2024, surrounded by family at University of Washington Hospital in Seattle, WA, where she had battled complications of heart failure this summer.

Sharon was born on April 23, 1960, in St. Cloud, MN. She was a proud Stearns County native, growing up on the family farm near Marty, MN. The second child of wonderful parents Daniel and Rita Wicker, Sharon dutifully served as oldest sister to siblings Tom, Jeanne, Judy, Brenda, and John. Her upbringing was common to many in her region and generation: rewarding farm work, frequent gatherings with extended family, and diligent mass attendance.

A lifelong math whiz, Sharon excelled in bookkeeping courses at St. Cloud Vocational Technical College. In addition to her academic pursuits, “Vo-Tech” presented another interest for Sharon: fellow Kimball High School alumnus David Scheeler. The couple married in October 1980, kicking off decades of support, strength, and (mostly friendly) cribbage games together.

Sharon and Dave soon welcomed children Karen, Greg, and Becky into their lives. The family eventually relocated to Brainerd, where Sharon enjoyed sewing, baking, and gardening, and later completed her degree at Central Lakes College. As a mom, Sharon specialized in making it work; she balanced the responsibilities of full-time accounting jobs with full-time motherhood, often while Dave’s career as a union electrician kept him far from home. Sharon organized vacations to the North Shore of Lake Superior, Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks, and the “Red Cabin” on Hand Lake, creating indelible memories for her family.

As empty nesters, Sharon and Dave followed their children west, enjoying the mountain sunsets from their home outside of Helena, MT. Retirement allowed Sharon to accept her favorite-ever job title: “Gram Gram.” She devoted her final decade to being present for—and forging deep relationships with—her seven (and counting) grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Dave; siblings, Tom (Kris) Wicker, Jeanne (Tom) Pramann, Judy (Charlie) Mueller, Brenda (Jeff) Reinhardt, and John (Mary) Wicker; children, Karen (Jordan) Talge, Greg (Kassi) Scheeler, and Becky (Tim) Niccum; grandchildren, Lillian, Hattie, and Alice Talge, Ella and Maci Scheeler, and Theodore, Evelyn, and (expected in February 2025) Cooper Niccum; along with many nieces, nephews and sisters and brothers-in-law.

The family will hold Sharon’s wake at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN on Friday, September 6, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2024, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake, MN--the same church where she was baptized, confirmed, and married.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Prolife Montana or SS Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in East Helena.