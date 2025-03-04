Massive Spring Storm Could Bring 20″ of Snow for Parts of Midwest

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Heavy snow and ferocious winds will cause significant travel impacts across northern Iowa, through southern Minnesota, into western and northern Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Rain will change over to snow from west to east across the region through Tuesday evening. The transition will be rapid, with a short duration of a rain/snow mix in between.

Snowfall totals around the St. Cloud metro area are expected to be around one to four inches.

Heavy snowfall rates will follow the transition. Heaviest snowfall totals are expected across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. Up to seven to 10 inches of snow could fall in southeastern Minnesota around Mankato and Faribault.

Up along the southern shore of Lake Superior in Wisconsin communities may see up to 20 inches of snow.

Wind gusts peaking as high as 50-55 mph mainly in southern Minnesota.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for much of Iowa and as far south as parts of Missouri and Kansas

St. Cloud had .21 of an inch of rain officially at the St. Cloud Regional Airport on Tuesday.

Our snowfall total for the season so far is 26.8 inches which is 9.4 inches below normal.

