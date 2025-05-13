UNDATED (WJON News) -- Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday night.

A line of storms will weaken as it moves east into Minnesota, but a marginal risk for severe weather exists depending on how long the line can hold on.

A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast starting Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and then again Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

A few storms may be strong to severe, especially Thursday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats.

While we don't want any severe weather, much of Minnesota could use a good soaking rain shower. The latest update on Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor has 75 percent of the state with Abnormally Dry conditions, and 22 percent is listed as in a Moderate Drought.

St. Cloud has had just over a half-inch of rain so far in May, which is nearly an inch below normal. For the spring months of March, April, and May combined, we're at about five inches of rain, which is a little over a half inch below normal.

Behind the front ushering in the rain and storms, after a stretch of days with well above normal temperatures, we can expect the pendulum to swing the other way with temps going well below normal.

