Update: Felony Charges for Alleged Serial Sign Stealers

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- An update to a story we first told you about last week. Alexandria police say they have arrested two people for stealing hundreds of signs.

Fifty-three-year-old Judd Hoff and 50-year-old Wendy Hoff are both facing felony charges.

Police say criminal complaints and arrest warrants were signed for Judd Hoff for Felony Receiving Stolen Property and Aiding and Abetting Felony Theft. Wendy Hoff is facing Felony Theft charges.

On Saturday officers from the Alexandria Police Department conducted a traffic stop and arrested both.

Judd is running as a DFL candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives against 12B seatholder Republican Mary Franson. Many of the signs were painted over to now read "Vote Hoff, State Representative 12B."

