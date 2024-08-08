Police Recover Hundreds of Stolen Signs

ALEXANDRIA (WJON New) -- Police are investigating a serial sign stealer.

Alexandria Police say they used a search warrant Wednesday.

Their investigation has spanned over several months with dozens of reports of stolen signs. The signs range from political campaign signs, real estate signs, special events, and advertising.

Police found over 240 signs at the location of the search warrant. They are working with the victims of the stolen signs to return them to their rightful owners, but they say it will take time.

Get our free mobile app

Police say they have not made any arrests yet, however, reports are being sent to the county attorney's office for review.

READ RELATED ARTICLES