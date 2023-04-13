Lutheran Social Service Seeking Senior Companions

Lutheran Social Service Seeking Senior Companions

Photo by Юлія Вівчарик on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you're 55 or older you can become a senior companion.

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is looking for volunteers for its Senior Companion Service.

The volunteers offer friendship and support to older adults in the community. Senior Companion Volunteers visit older adults weekly offering encouragement, sharing their time and talents, helping with errands, grocery shopping, and transportation to appointments to help them stay healthy and independent.

Get our free mobile app

You need to commit at least 10 hours per week. Volunteers receive an hourly stipend.

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota conducts background checks to ensure safety.

If you are interested, you can call 888-205-3770, email americorpsseniors@lssmn.org, or check out their website.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state

From colonial homesteads to mansions by the ocean, iconic buildings define every state in the country. Stacker compiled this list of notable examples from historic and government reports and news articles. 
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON