1 SCSU Wrestling Facing Two Ranked NSIC Opponents

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fresh off their national duals championship last weekend, the St. Cloud State University wrestling team will face off against two nationally ranked conference opponents this week.

They travel to Minnesota State in Mankato on Thursday. The Mavericks are receiving votes in the latest NWCA Poll. They are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

On Saturday the Huskies return home for a big showdown with 7th-ranked Augustana. The Vikings are 5-5 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Saturday's dual is alumni day for the Huskies with the match starting at 2:00 p.m. at Halenbeck Hall.

Get our free mobile app

St. Cloud State University is ranked #1 in the nation in Division II in the National Wrestling Coaches Association Poll. SCSU is also the only team in the country in Division II to have a ranked wrestler at all 10 weight classes. They have a 7-0 overall record and are 3-0 in the NSIC.

St. Cloud State University's wrestling program has won the national champion five times since 2015.

READ RELATED ARTICLES