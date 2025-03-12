SCSU Student Person Of Interest In Missing Woman Case

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA (WJON News) -- A local college student is a person of interest in a missing person case. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia says that St. Cloud State University (SCSU) student Joshua Riibe has been identified as potentially the last person to have seen Sudiksha Konanki. Konanki is a Loudoun County resident and student at the University of Pittsburgh.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say she was vacationing with five friends in the Dominican Republic and was last seen on the morning of March 6th. Chad Quinn with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says it is not a criminal investigation and that Riibe is not a suspect. He says Riibe was not part of the group vacationing in the Dominican with Konanki either. Quinn stresses Riibe may have been the last person to see Konanki and that is why they want to talk to him. St. Cloud State University has confirmed that Riibe is a senior at the school and has been enrolled since 2023.

Quinn says a number of people have been interviewed in the case by the Dominican National Police with assistance from the FBI, the case in ongoing and they will have a presence in the Dominican as of Wednesday as well. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021 or if they wish to remain anonymous contact the Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota