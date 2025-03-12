SCSU Student Person Of Interest In Missing Woman Case

SCSU Student Person Of Interest In Missing Woman Case

PHOTO courtesy of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA (WJON News) -- A local college student is a person of interest in a missing person case. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in Virginia says that St. Cloud State University (SCSU) student Joshua Riibe has been identified as potentially the last person to have seen Sudiksha Konanki. Konanki is a Loudoun County resident and student at the University of Pittsburgh.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Authorities say she was vacationing with five friends in the Dominican Republic and was last seen on the morning of March 6th. Chad Quinn with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says it is not a criminal investigation and that Riibe is not a suspect. He says Riibe was not part of the group vacationing in the Dominican with Konanki either. Quinn stresses Riibe may have been the last person to see Konanki and that is why they want to talk to him. St. Cloud State University has confirmed that Riibe is a senior at the school and has been enrolled since 2023.

Quinn says a number of people have been interviewed in the case by the Dominican National Police with assistance from the FBI, the case in ongoing and they will have a presence in the Dominican as of Wednesday as well. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021 or if they wish to remain anonymous contact the Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter

Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota

Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud

2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.
Filed Under: Dominican Republic, Joshua Riibe, Loudoun County Sheriff's Office
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON