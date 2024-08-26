Sauk Rapids Considering Rental License Moratorium

Sauk Rapids Considering Rental License Moratorium

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids is considering a pause on any new rental licenses.

During its meeting on Monday, the city council will discuss an interim ordinance establishing a moratorium on issuing new residential rental licenses.

The city says it has received an increase of inquiries from people applying for licenses. There is a concern that due to the increased inquiries, residential properties may be centered around a particular area in town, which has the potential to lead to inconsistent maintenance of the properties.

The staff is asking the council to adopt the interim moratorium to allow them time to study the current ordinance and determine if amendments are needed to ensure rentals are not oversaturated in part of the city.

The moratorium would not affect residential rental properties that are already licensed. Existing licenses can also still apply for license renewals during the moratorium.

